Class of 2021 – Laramie and Albany Counties Graduation Dates and Times
The signs of summer are all over Wyoming, melting snow, warm afternoons, and high school graduations. The Class of 2021 will be walking on various stages across Laramie and Albany Counties soon to get their diplomas and start the next phase of life.
The students of Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2, and Albany County School District have worked hard to make it through a challenging year. These grads deserve a HUGE 'congratulations.'
Below you'll find the dates, times, and locations for the Class of 2021's commencement ceremonies.
When are Cheyenne's graduation ceremonies?
All four LCSD#1 graduation ceremonies will take place in a socially distanced setting at Frontier Park, in Cheyenne.
Triumph High - Wednesday, May 26, 1 p.m. at Frontier Park, in Cheyenne
South High Wednesday, May 26, 3 p.m. at Frontier Park, in Cheyenne
East HighThursday, May 27, 3 p.m. at Frontier Park, in Cheyenne
Central High Friday, May 28, 3 p.m. at Frontier Park, in Cheyenne
When are Laramie County Schol District #2's graduation ceremonies?
The LCSD#2 high schools' gradations will be on May 23.
Pine Bluff - Sunday, May 23, 1 p.m. at Pine Bluff Jr/Sr High (Stream)
Burns - Sunday, May 23, 4 p.m.
When are Albany County Schol District's graduation ceremonies?
Laramie High School - Friday, May 28th at 7:00 p.m. at University of Wyoming’s Area-Auditorium
Rock River -Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Rock River Gym
Whiting High School - Wednesday, May 26, 2021
When are the University of Wyoming's graduation ceremonies?
University of Wyoming - Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, 2021.
- 12:30 p.m. May 14, for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, and the School of Energy Resources.
- 5:30 p.m. May 14, for students graduating from the College of Business, the College of Health Sciences, and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
- 9 a.m. May 15, for all graduate students as well as undergraduate students graduating from the College of Education.
- 2 p.m. May 15, for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences.