Ok, I'm a total softy when it comes to dogs. We have two rescues, Jolene and Brewer. They're such awesome animals and so co-dependent on one another. It's my favorite thing ever. I've had Ashley from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on for interviews several times during my tenor and it's always great to hear what they're doing at the shelter. Well, now, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has seemingly taken over TikTok with their "Day Out" videos.

The video follows someone(usually Ashley from the shelter) taking a shelter dog out for the day. I'm not going to lie, I almost get teary eyed and want to adopt all of the dogs. My wife would kill me, though, and I wouldn't be able to talk about dogs with you, since I'd be dead.

Check out this video, I dare you not to get a little weepy.

Ah, man, right in the feels, every dang time. I'm not crying, you are. Shut up. Seriously, though, man, it's like someone is cutting onions in my office right now. Sheba looked like she had the best time ever. I also just checked the Cheyenne Animal Shelter's webpage and she is still listed as available if you'd like a walking, pup cup eating companion. You can find her here.

Don't be shy, if you're looking for a new pet for your household, I do write up the Pets of The Week from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, so expect that, probably tomorrow. OR, you could make an appointment to meet Sheba, or any of her friends. Check them out here.

