Don't forget Saturday is the Corgi Derby! There's nothing like catching the running of the Corgis while enjoying a nice adult beverage from Pine Bluffs Distilling. This is a great fundraiser to help out our four-legged (sometimes three-legged) friends at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Now, let's take a look at these big Ole Woofers that are looking for a home.

Shea

Shea is a seven-year-old retriever mix and is seeking a couch to crash on and a nice bowl of food to eat out of. You should help her out.

Pinky

I honestly don't know how Pinky is still available. She's gorgeous and would be such a great pet. Someone find a place in your home and heart for this 5 year old mix breed. Just look at that face!

Zelda

Zelda looks like a hap-hap-happy dog. This five-year-old pit mix sits so pretty. Just look!

Now, how about those Fine Felines!

Jane

Jane is a nine year old female and just check out how pretty her coat is! She's got a nice short coat so you don't have to worries about it getting matted together.

Barnaby

Barnaby is a one-year-old male. He's young enough, you could probably teach him to fetch your tablet(he's too young to know what a newspaper is).

Elsie

Elsie is a two-year-old female, and just check her out! She's a cool black and white cat, ready to prowl.