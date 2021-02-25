Cheyenne Animal Shelter Pets of The Week

Another week in and another week full of new furry family members that you can add to your home. It'll be awesome, you know you want one. My wife told me she has "rescue fever now" since her friend rescued one of the recent Pets of the Week. I'd be happy to just foster until someone wanted them, but that's just me. Anyways, here's the Pets of The Week!

Starting with the doggos.

Murray

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hi, my name is Murray. I can be slightly shy, but I typically warm up if you have tasty snacks. I mean who doesn't love snacks. If you are looking for a fun energetic dog. Who loves to play and loves his cuddles too.

Spud

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hi, my name is Spud. I am a very happy, spunky and energetic boy! If you have the energy to keep up with me (take me on walks, hikes and play with me in a big fenced yard) check me out.

Sheba

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

My name is Sheba and I am for sure a queen. I'm looking for my new home where belly rubs and treats are on demand

Let's check out the felines.

Lila Marie

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Lila Marie is the best loaf cat ever, happily sitting in a hidden spot in complete Zen. This quiet kitty is happiest in a quiet spot with gentle pets or a warm sunny spot. Little Miss Lila may take some time to come out and say hi if she finds a spot where she's comfy.

Apache

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Apache is a cat who looks like he used to be a warrior, however don't let looks fool you! He is sweet and ready for a cozy spot by the fire or in your lap.

Spunky

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Spunky is my name and I am a social guy who loves the company of other cats , I'm secretly afraid of the dark and would really like to go home with your existing cat or one of my sisters just so I have a friend when I get scared. When I'm not cuddling with my friends, I'm playing hide and seek and when I'm found I come out talking asking for snuggles!

If you're interested in any of these Pets of The Week, be sure to contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

