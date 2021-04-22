The Corgi Derby is a week from Saturday, you can watch the running of the Corgis in style at Pine Bluffs Distilling. This is a pretty cool fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, make sure you check out the "Millionaire's Row" option. You'll get to sit in the shade and have great seats to see the Corgis.

Let's check out those big Woofers.

Pinky

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

How has no one adopted Pinky yet? Look at that face! This 5 year old mix breed is ready to move in and sleep on your couch, your bed and well, wherever they want.

Iris

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Iris is a beautiful, four year old Sheppard mix. Look at her, she just wants to snuggle.

Shea

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Shea is a seven year old retriever mix. Her eyes say "adopt me".

Let's take a look at those fine felines.

Riki

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Riki is a 5 year old female cat. What a pretty coat!

Nim

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Nim is a seven year old cool cat that's looking for a new lap to spend her days on.

Pickle

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Pickle is a two year old male. He looks like one of those smiling meme cats.

If you're interested in any of these Pets Of The Week, make sure you reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and set up an appointment to adopt! And don't forget to check out the Corgi Derby next Saturday.