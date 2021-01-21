Cheyenne Animal Shelter Pets Of The Week

Another week in and we have tons of great future pets for you. Don't forget that the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is doing a valentines event, Puppy Love, A Date With Your Dog, at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company. It's only 20 bucks and you'll get a sweet pic with your pup to help out the homeless pets.

Let's start with the big woofers.

Bambi

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Baby is just that...a baby. She is looking for a fun-loving home that will help her grow and develop into the best dog she can be. She is a little selective on her friends and would have to meet all members of the family before joining them, but once she decides that she has adopted you then you're hers.

Yukon

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Yukon is an active adult dog. He is full of energy and a zest for life. He is working hard at learning some basic obedience and impulse control and will sit for treats. He loves to run in the play yard but he hasn't figured out the fetch game yet. He enjoys body rubs and butt scratches. In return for your affection, he will give you a hug and a big kiss.

Baby

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

And now the cool cats and kittens.

Poutre

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Poutre is a 1-year-old cat looking for her forever home. She is quite bonded with her friend, Kiar, and would absolutely love to go home with her!

Kiar

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Kiar is a sweet and loving 1-year-old cat just looking for her person. She is quite bonded with her friend, Poutre, and would absolutely love to go home with her!

Snowball

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Snowball is a sweet 12-year-old cat looking for his forever home. He is getting over a little cat cold, so don't be worried about his eyes. Snowball just wants a nice couch to lay on and bask in the sun.

If you're interested in any of these potential new family members, reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

