Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sushi Rolls May Be Coming to Cheyenne

If you like sushi and you like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, then you will agree that someone is a genius and created something known as the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Sushi Roll and we need it in Cheyenne right now. Perhaps it will be here sooner than later.

Hissho Sushi has teamed up with Frito-Lay for a food innovation that I can definitely get behind. One of my personal pet peeves is food combinations that are absolutely terrible together, but I am totally down for this. Here's what the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Sushi Roll is: 'spicy krab', avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and a drizzle of Flamin' Hot mayo. This sounds amazing!

The new sushi is in grocery stores today. Now, that being said, I can't confirm this is at a grocery store in Cheyenne or anywhere in Wyoming for that matter. However, according to Delish, Target and Safeway are both retailers that Hissho Sushi may be sold at throughout the country. So if we can't already have it available to purchase, it certainly may be at some point in time.

Grocery stores have been selling the product for $7.49 and it's also only 500 calories per roll. Not only that, but it's a nice option to have for Lent as well.

In any event, kudos to the team that thought of this fantastic combination. You had me at Cheetos and sushi. Also, be sure to have some soy sauce on the side, or perhaps something to tame the spiciness of Cheetos Flamin' Hot Sushi Roll, depending on your tolerance for spicy food, of course.