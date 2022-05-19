Cheyenne Brewery Has “Can Do” Attitude With Newest Addition

I love puns, sorry, I couldn't help myself. But, this is pretty exciting news for craft beer lovers in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the surrounding area, and maybe, the world? Accomplice Beer Company has officially entered the beer canning game at their taproom and brewery at the historic Downtown Cheyenne Depot building.

Many breweries across the country have adopted this method of storing their brews for resale purposes. If you go into a liquor store to purchase craft beer, I'd wager to say, at least 80 percent of the craft beers will be in the can form, rather than a bottle. Many brewers prefer the packaging of beer in a can rather than a bottle for various reasons.

With that said, Accomplice Beer Company is now ready to get people the beer they want to go when they make their way to the brewery. I mean, what better way to figure out what beer you like than by going to the brewery, trying the beers, and finding a pack of cans to take home. You can still get crowlers and growlers straight from the tap as well.

The mad scientist behind the tasty beers you get from Accomplice, Head Brewer Victor Gabriel, had this to say about the new canning line.

Stoked for people to be able to take Accomplice beer wherever they go!

When I asked him about future distribution, they're looking to get into local liquor stores, but "nothing is set in stone yet". In the meantime, you can still stop by their location in Cheyenne.

With the canning operation in place, Accomplice Beer Company is going to be a go-to location starting June 2nd when the open container ordinance goes back into effect for the summer. You'll be able to get beers to go in several different ways.

Here's a look at the finished product.

Mat Murdock TSM Mat Murdock TSM loading...