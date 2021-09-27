Cheyenne Civic Center To Screen The Nightmare Before Christmas

2021 is such a different time than 2020 was when everything fun and normal was canceled. It's really exciting to see more fun and creative things coming back this year. That includes Halloween.

I'm not going all Jack Skellington or anything, but it is really exciting to see that the Cheyenne Civic Center is set to screen The Nightmare Before Christmas on October 30th. The beauty of The Nightmare Before Christmas is that it's not only a Halloween time flick, but it also doubles as a Christmas film. I mean, they did an awesome job thinking this through. You can watch it from October to Christmas and no one can really dispute it.

By popular demand, Jack is back! We're kicking off the holiday season with a cult classic and visually stunning masterpiece, The Nightmare Before Christmas, on the big screen.

Costumes and creativity are strongly encouraged for everyone. After all, friends...This is Halloween. This is pretty rad. The part I like best is there's a showing for kids and adults, separately. Don't get me wrong, it's great to have it as a family-friendly environment. But, ya know, sometimes you need to sing "Kidnap The Sandy Klaws" at the top of your lungs without some kid judging you. Noth that I've done it, but I might, given the opportunity.

So, go ahead and mark your calendars for a great time at the Cheyenne Civic Center to sing along to your favorite "The Nightmare Before Christmas" hits judgment-free. The way Tim Burton would want.

