Here’s a Few Great Pics From the Wyoming State Tennis Tournament
The state tennis tournament concluded on Saturday in Gillette with the Kelly Walsh boys and girls winning the team championships. Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger was the #1 singles state champion with a straight-set win over Theresa Trvajova of Natrona.
Jackson's Campbell Gervais won the boy's #1 singles title with a 7-5, 6-7, and 6-2 win over Andrew Lock of Cheyenne South.
We have a plethora of photographs from the State Tennis Tournament to share with you, compliments of Kellie Jo Allison. Enjoy!
State Tennis Tournament 9-23-24.25, 2021
