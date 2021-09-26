The state tennis tournament concluded on Saturday in Gillette with the Kelly Walsh boys and girls winning the team championships. Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger was the #1 singles state champion with a straight-set win over Theresa Trvajova of Natrona.

Jackson's Campbell Gervais won the boy's #1 singles title with a 7-5, 6-7, and 6-2 win over Andrew Lock of Cheyenne South.

We have a plethora of photographs from the State Tennis Tournament to share with you, compliments of Kellie Jo Allison. Enjoy!

State Tennis Tournament 9-23-24.25, 2021 State Tennis Tournament 9-23-24.25, 2021