That's right, one of the most fun seasonal events in Downtown Cheyenne returns to give you a peek of the famous haunts across Cheyenne with the Fright-Seeing tours set to start back up every weekend in October. If you've never experienced a Fright-Seeing tour, you'll be in for a treat, as you get to hop on a Trolley Downtown with a guide and other fight seekers.

Last year's event began and ended at Dillinger's with a tour of the basement of the historic Array building that was said to originally be a mortuary of sorts. That sets the entire mood for the tour as you're taking across the city of Cheyenne for a great tour of the city with some haunted history. Cool, right?

If you're looking to get your spooky education on, they'll be running each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the month of October. Tickets are on sale here and they run 15 bucks per person. The ride itself will last 70 minutes, so plenty of time to get spooky.

This is a great event in the city and a lot of fun comes from these tours. It's one of the more charming parts of our community where we can all jump on a trolley and find out the horribly gruesome murders that have happened in our city's short time. Ok, maybe that was a little too much, but you get the idea. If you're interested in checking out the Fright-Seeing tours this year, don't wait, they sold out early in 2020. You don't want to miss out on the fun!

