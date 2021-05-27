Cheyenne Distillery Reopens It’s Tasting Room

Today is the day, the day that we can finally check off that last box of the weirdness that we dealt with for the last 400 plus days in COVID-land. Chronicles Distilling is set to reopen their taproom, starting today, after being shut down since after St. Patty's Day 2020. Today will be a good day and we'll now be able to enjoy a nice locally made beverage from Chronicles Distilling.

According to their Facebook Page, today starts a grand reopening celebration that I think we all feel like we deserve after the long layoff. Each day, there will be a special, today through Sunday.

May 27th: First "Celebration Drink" Free To Every Customer

May 28th: Free "Celebration Shot" For Every Customer

May 29th: Buy One Get One Free On All Drinks All Day

May 30th: Buy One Get One Free Bloody Mary's And Screwdrivers

Now, that looks like a weekend party. If you're wondering what their hours are, I gotchu.

Thursday 3pm-9pm

Friday 3pm-10pm

Saturday 12pm-10pm

Sunday 11am-4pm

You can see the full video made for this awesome announcement from Chronicles' Facebook Post.

I'm really excited to check out Chronicles Distilling for the first time. My wife and I moved here during the Tiger King portion of the Pandemic, so we missed Chronicles being open by a couple of weeks. I've tried their products and enjoyed them, but there's something about going to a tasting room and trying it straight from the source that I'm really looking forward to. The open container rules change next week, so we'll be able to grab a drink to go as we walk around Downtown.

Welcome back!