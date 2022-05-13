An early morning rollover of a truck carrying anhydrous ammonia shut down a Weld County highway for several hours earlier this week.

That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The tanker remained intact despite the rollover, and no injuries were reported. But Colorado Highway 52 was closed for several hours on Wednesday while deputies, firefighters, and members of the Colorado State Patrol Hazmat team were on the scene. A 1/2 mile shelter in place order was issued while the ammonia was offloaded.

Heavy tow trucks were used to get the truck and trailer upright again and clear the roadway. Hazmat technicians did clean up a minor diesel spill. Anhydrous ammonia, which is used as a fertilizer, can be dangerous or even fatal if it is inhaled.

The rollover was reported around 2 a.m. at the intersection with Colorado Highway 79 near Prospect Valley.