Cheyenne Kiwanis Add New Pancake Breakfast Grill Trailers

The Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne officially christened two new grill trailers on Sunday morning for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts.

The Kiwanis and CFD have been presenting the CFD breakfasts since 1952, and according to a letter the Kiwanis sent to Cheyenne Frontier Days officials, the new grills will replace older grill trailers and are believed to be the first new grill trailers added to the fleet in many years.

According to the Kiwanis letter, the trailers were named after Micheal Dowling, who was President of the Kiwanis and a member of the CFD Heels before his death.

The new grillers were made possible by donations from the Kiwanis, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the Dowling Family, among others.