First Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast Draws Crowd

The first of three Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts on Monday drew long lines of hungry flapjack fans to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

While the exact numbers of people served at Monday's breakfast were not immediately available, expectations had been that as many as 10,000 breakfasts might be served. The biggest crowds for the CFD pancake breakfast typically turn out for Wednesday's Cheyenne Day breakfast. Crowds on that day often approach 15,000 people.

The breakfasts have been a CFD tradition since the early 1950s. Besides offering a free meal to Cheyenne Frontier Days visitors and Cheyenne residents, the breakfasts serve as a Kiwanis Club drill in feeding large numbers of people in case of a natural disaster or other large-scale emergency situation.

Two more additional CFD 2021 Pancake Breakfasts on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 7-9 a.m.