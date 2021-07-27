For the first time ever, Cheyenne Frontier Days is partnering with First Lady Jennie Gordon's Wyoming Hunger Initiative to sell Cowboys Stompin' Hunger T-shirts as part of the fight against food insecurity in the state.

According to Wyoming Hunger Initiative, one in five kids in the Cowboy State struggle with food insecurity.

"Cowboys take care of each other -- both in and out of the rodeo arena," Gordon posted on Facebook.

"Purchase a shirt, use the hashtag #WYStompHunger to post photos of you in the shirt, and join us on July 31st for Wyoming Hunger Initiative Day at CFD," she added.

Proceeds from the T-shirts, which are being sold all over Frontier Park, will be reinvested into Wyoming grassroots organizations across all 23 counties to support, improve or expand existing anti-hunger organizations and to provide the framework for new programs.