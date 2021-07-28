Blake Shelton is set to perform on Saturday night, July 31st at Cheyenne Frontier Days. He and Gwen Stefani aren't just one of the hottest celebrity couples anymore, they're married. So the question everyone is wondering given recently live performances is, Gwen Stefani has got to join Blake Shelton at some point when he's onstage at Cheyenne Frontier Days, right?

It seems like a slam dunk at this point, doesn't it? The two recently married and have seemed almost inseparable since, not that they didn't seem that way before. Just this past week, at a festival in Wisconsin, Blake brought Gwen onstage to join him during the encore of his performance. Not only do the two have multiple country hit duets, but we also know about Gwen's history in the band, No Doubt. She even performed arguable the biggest No Doubt hit during the performance, known as 'Don't Speak'.

Since the two had started dating, they had also performed the No Doubt hit, 'Hella Good' together at a show of his. So this seems like it must be a sure thing, right? There's no way Gwen would miss the chance to join Blake at the Daddy Of 'Em All, would she? I can't say that I can answer that since I don't know her personal schedule, although she doesn't have any of her own tour dates listed on her website until she kicks off a Las Vegas residency in October.

Of course, if Gwen joins Blake onstage, then its likely we'll be treated to their collaborations of 'Nobody But You' or 'Happy Anywhere' or both. If you're excited about the possibility of see those two perform together onstage, then definitely check out their recent duets below. Perhaps we'll get to see that Saturday night. We know fans certainly wouldn't be disappointed.

- LOOK: Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Grand Parades March Through Cheyenne

The Top 10 Concert Crowds In Cheyenne Frontier Days History

- Scenes From the Cheyenne Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast July 26, 2021