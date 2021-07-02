Cheyenne Had Hotter, Wetter Than Normal June

It looks like Cheyenne had a statistically hotter and wetter June than usual, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The "wetter" part is arguably a little misleading, however, since most of the rain fell [90 percent in fact] in a single day.

That happened on June 8th, when the city received 2.37 inches of rain. That ranks as the 10th wettest day on record for the capital city.

Here are the overall weather stats for the month, according to the agency's website:

Take a quick look at Cheyenne's Monthly Climate Summary for June. Find more info at https://w2.weather.gov/climate/index.php?wfo=cys