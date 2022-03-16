It's a day that so many look forward to as a fun party day. Of course, I am talking about St. Patrick's Day. However you decide to spend the Irish holiday, there's one traditional drink that almost everyone can agree is probably the most popular on March 17th. That drink would be Guinness. Unfortunately, if you plan on purchasing one or two or five pints of Guinness on St. Patrick's Day, you happen to be in one of the most expensive states for purchasing the drink.

There's no secret that prices in general have recently gone up on most thinks thanks to price gouging and corporate greed. So for some people, the budget may be a little tighter this St. Pat's Day. If that's the case, maybe just ease of on how many pints of Guinness you throw on your bar tab.

But before we show you how much it is in the Cowboy State, you should at least know that it's not nearly as expensive as it is in the Golden State, where it happens to serve the most expensive Guinness in the U.S. In California, the average price of a pint of Guinness served at a bar is $8.55. Nevada finished literally one cent behind them on average at $8.54. Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts were next on the list with prices at $8.10 and $8 respectively. So where does Wyoming fall on this list?

Not as cheap as what some of our bordering states are. Colorado has cheaper gas at $6.55 per pint, while Montana is only $5, which was the least expensive Guinness pint in the nation. Nebraska, South Dakota, and Idaho were all cheaper than Wyoming at $6.05, $5.70, and $6.25 respectively. Only Utah was more expensive per Guinness pint at $7.30.

And then there's Wyoming with the 19th most expensive average price of Guinness in the country at $6.80. That's more than 1.5 times the average price of a gallon of gas in the Cowboy State. Maybe people are complaining about the wrong thing.

Regardless of whatever your drink of choice is on St. Patrick's Day, have an amazing one! We definitely could use a day of something to celebrate these days. Party it up, but please do so responsibly! Happy St. Patrick's Day, everyone!

