If you thought that festivals in the Capital City were over when the calendar switched from August to September, you were so wrong. The Cheyenne Hispanic Festival is heading straight for you, and fast. The festival is set to kick off Saturday, September 11th at the Depot Plaza from Noon until 8 pm.

The attractions for the Hispanic Festival look to be a lot of fun.

Jalapeno Eating Contest

Car Show

Kids Games

Pinatas

Live Music

Vendors

Giveaways

Dancing Horses

Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos Del Sol Dancers

Mariachi Internaional Denver

You had me at dancing horses.

This is going to be an action-packed 8 hours, so there's no reason to not check this out and spend your Saturday. They're also set up to have a Latin Music Icon hitting the stage at 6:30 in Tobias Rene. If a great musical act wasn't enough for you, the whole festival is FREE to attend.

At least you now know that festival season isn't over! This will be a great all-day event to take the family to. The food trucks themselves will be great, I was able to sample a lot of them during the Summer with Fridays on the Plaza. I'd like to think I'm an expert in all things Cheyenne food trucks, but that's just me. This festival is more than food, so don't forget the great FREE entertainment that the City of Cheyenne has lined up for us. And, hey, it's September now, so we can pretend it's not going to be hot like every month since May has been!