Cheyenne Little Theater Extends Run Of Current Show

If you've missed out on the latest Cheyenne Little Theater Production, "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End", then you still have a chance. Cheyenne Little Theater announced this week that they'll be extending the run of this one-woman show through this weekend, on their Facebook page.

We are excited to announce we are extending our run of ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END!

Don't miss this extra chance to see Brenda Lyttle bring Erma to life at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse! Friday, Feb. 26th at 7:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 27th at 7:30 pm Get your tickets now by calling 307-638-6543 (M-F from 12pm-5pm) The Box Office will also be open 1hr before curtain on show dates.

Thank You Cheyenne for your incredible support of CLTP!

You know it has to be a great show to get an extended run, and it's been a talk of the town, in terms of local theater productions and the quality of the show. This is why Cheyenne Little Theater is awesome. Local actors putting on shows, in what is a tough year to be in that particular industry.

If you're interested in helping out the Cheyenne Little Theater, you can do so by donating(they're a non-profit) or buying tickets to their awesome shows. You can find more info on the Cheyenne Little Theater here

The Cheyenne Little Theater's next show is coming up in April, The Brave Little Tailor. That show is set to run from April 9th through April 18th. They have a virtual show coming up in March, as well titled "I Feel Good! A 50s & 60s Musical Review".