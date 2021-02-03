Cheyenne Little Theater Players Announce Theater Expansion

In a Facebook Live Post yesterday, the Cheyenne Little Theater Players announced the purchase of 215 West Linconlway in Downtown Cheyenne. The building is the storefront next to The Atlas Theater, currently occupied by DECORoom. The purchase, repair and upkeep costs for the whole project comes in at roughly $600,000.

The Cheyenne Little Theater Players did say that the DECORoom will stay where it is for the foreseeable future. Plans for the building, however, do include tons of updates including an elevator, expanded restrooms, a Green Room, Catering Kitchen, Box Office and other offices, while keeping the structure of the building intact. This will continue to keep The Atlas Theater's look as original as possible.

Here's a look at the video announcement from their official post yesterday.

This is a pretty incredible first step for, not only the preservation of The Atlas Theater, but the expansion of Cheyenne's favorite Theater Company. Bringing back The Atlas Theater's old glory is such a cool concept, and it's awesome to watch plays at the Atlas, so this will guarantee that the Atlas Theater will be able to run for years to come.

The best part about all of this, all the money was raised and donated. That is a ton of money for them to be able to keep the Arts Alive in Cheyenne. If you'd like to donate, you can find out where here.

