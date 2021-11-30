Cheyenne Little Theatre’s Holiday Production Debuts Friday

The Atlas Theatre is going to be getting into the Holiday season starting this Friday, December 3rd. The debut of "You Better Watch Out!" also has the option of being a dinner theater, which is perfect for this time of year. Not only do you get to enjoy a great Holiday production from our favorite theatrical team, but you can also get dinner beforehand.

Tickets are on sale now and I'll go ahead and tell you if you want to be a part of the dinner theater portion of the show, tickets are going fast! You can get tickets here.

I think we could all use a nice Holiday Comedy now, and that's what this production is described as. This production will be a little longer than a lot of the runs they do at the Atlas, this run will last 3 weekends from December 3rd through the 19th.

The play is based off a book by Don Hodgins, and it centers around several characters on Christmas Eve in an Inn called the Willow Inn. You can read more of the synopsis here.

This should be another great production by the Cheyenne Little Theatre as they're working to push through their 21-22 season. A dinner theater is just the thing to get everyone in the holiday spirit. I mean, everyone has already decorated Downtown, so the mood should be great for this show.

Tickets are just $22 for the show, but if you're waiting for the dinner theatre experience, it will be $46, and you'll have to book a week in advance for catering.

See What Christmas Looked Like in 1970s Downtown Cheyenne