Cheyenne Little Theater Gearing Up For A Weekend Run

I know a lot of people are focused on Valentines Day weekend, but don't forget that you can catch a play with your Valentine. The Cheyenne Little Theater is back in action this week, February 12th through the 14th and next weekend February 18th through the 21st for the run of Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. You can catch the live stream for Theater and Chill.

Here's the description of the play from Cheyenne Little Theater's Facebook page.

ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT’S END By Allison Engel & Margaret Engel Directed by Donna Fisher February 12th – 21st, 2021 Mary Godfrey Playhouse *replacing The Phantom Tollbooth

Starring CLTP’s very own Brenda Lyttle the famous humorist and writer comes to life in this one woman show. Thank you to the Casper Theatre Company for sharing this show with CLTP!

Here are the details for getting tickets to At Wit's Ends.

Tickets for ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT’S END will be available to non-member on Monday, February 1st. Non-Member tickets for THE BRAVE LITTLE TAILOR and THE LAST FIVE YEARS will be available one month before the opening of each show. Tickets are only available by calling our Box Office at 307-638-6543 or by visiting the Mary Godfrey Playhouse during normal business hours (M-F from 12pm-5pm). Website sales are currently unavailable.

You can find out more details about the Cheyenne Little theater here. They are close to finishing up their 91st season.