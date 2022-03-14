Cheyenne Little Theatre Has A Great Play For The Whole Family

Cheyenne Little Theatre does a lot of awesome work throughout the year, and it's really fun to see what performances they line up year in and year out.

Last month, we had a romantic comedy, just in time for that perfect Valentine's date. It's really easy to set up dinner and a movie when they have performances in the heart of Downtown at The Atlas Theater.

This month is a bit of a different animal, but that works great for this fantasy show geared toward children. The Phantom Tollbooth is currently running at the Mary Godfry Playhouse weekends, now through March 27th.

This is a great opportunity to expose the younger generation to going and seeing plays and digesting local art. There are even children performing in this play, so that makes it really cool for other kids that might decide that they would like to learn more about theater.

Here's a description of the show from the Cheyenne Little Theatre.

Come see The Cheyenne Little Theatre Players children's production of The Phantom Tollbooth! This production would make a great family outing. Don't miss this fun and imaginative adaptation of the classic children's book! Get your tickets now!

If you're interested in checking out this play, tickets are still on sale, and you can take a peak at what's coming up at the Cheyenne Little Theatre here. Spoiler alert, the next show that they have planned is Cabaret, which should be an awesome performance.

Tickets are $12 for children, $22 for adults, and $18 for Seniors and Military.