The 66th Annual Old Fashioned Melodrama To Kick Off In July

It feels like 2022 is like a rocketship, forcing its way to the end of the calendar year. Can you believe July is at the end of this week? As you're strapped in tight and waiting on this Chuck Yeager of a year to pass you by, make sure you hold on and enjoy some of the more fun parts of Cheyenne in the Summer.

One of my favorite performances every year is the Old Fashioned Melodrama. This show is a ton of fun to watch, and while catching it at the Atlas Theater, you really get that old-time western feel. It's the exact feel you'd like to have in the month that sees more cowboys in the Cowboy State than any other time of year, so this performance goes hand and hand with the timing and culture.

Tickets are on sale now for the 66th Annual Old Fashioned Melodrama, which is going to kick off July 14th and run through August 7th. If you'd like to get ahead of the game and secure your tickets, you can order them here. It looks like they'll be running shows every night during Cheyenne Frontier Days, so this is a perfect way to beat the heat for a day and catch a play.

As of right now, tickets are pretty easy to get. That'll change as we get closer to the start dates. There are plenty of showings for you, with showtimes on Friday and Saturday at 7 PM and 9 PM, 2 PM shows on Sundays and 7 PM shows on Thursday. If you're catching a show during CFD, they have shows during the week at 7 PM and 9 PM, that week only.

