Cheyenne Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

A 36-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after allegedly strangling and hitting a woman and trying to shoot her.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the alleged incident occurred on Jan. 13, but wasn't reported until 6 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Farkas says the victim told police that Charles Mathisen pushed his way into their residence without permission following a disagreement.

"It is alleged that Mathisen then strangled and hit the victim causing injury," said Farkas. "Mathisen proceeded to grab a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times, but the gun malfunctioned and would not fire."

Mathisen was located on Jan. 17 and arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member, and aggravated burglary. He has yet to make his initial court appearance.

