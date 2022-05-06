Cheyenne Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder in Bar Stabbing

Cheyenne Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder in Bar Stabbing

Cheyenne Police Department

A man is in the hospital and a teen in custody following a Thursday night stabbing in south Cheyenne.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the incident happened around 11 p.m. at the Lamp Lounge.

"The preliminary investigation shows that a juvenile male suspect, 17, from Cheyenne, arrived at the location in a dark-colored SUV and initiated a verbal altercation with the victim," Farkas said in a news release.

Get our free mobile app

"The victim proceeded into the bar while the suspect parked his vehicle and then followed," Farkas added. "Once inside, the suspect confronted the victim, stabbed him with a knife, and fled the scene."

Farkas says the victim was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he remains in serious condition.

She says detectives were able to locate the teen's SUV outside of a residence around 2 a.m. this morning, and he was subsequently arrested and booked into the Juvenile Services Center on suspicion of aggravated assault and attempted second-degree murder.

"To my knowledge, he has not been formally charged yet," said Farkas.

When asked if she planned on charging the teen as an adult, District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove declined to comment.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Filed Under: aggravated assault, attempted murder, Cheyenne, Cheyenne Police Department, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Crime, knife, Lamp Lounge, Laramie County Juvenile Services Center, man in serious condition, Stabbing, teen arrested, Wyoming
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top