Cheyenne Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Mother’s Stabbing

A 19-year-old Cheyenne man who was arrested in Colorado last month after allegedly stabbing his mother and fleeing in her car will face attempted murder and theft charges when he's extradited back to Laramie County.

According to Cheyenne police spokeswoman Alex Farkas, officers were called to Antonio Landeroz's home for a reported stabbing around 9 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2021, and arrived to find his mother suffering from multiple, life-threatening stab wounds.

Farkas says Landeroz had already fled the scene in his mother's black Nissan when officers arrived.

Landeroz was spotted in Eaton around 10:30 p.m. and arrested on suspicion of two counts of vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and fugitive of justice.

As of Friday afternoon, Landeroz remained jailed in Weld County on $250,000 bail.

