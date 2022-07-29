Juvenile Larimer County Suspect Considered “Armed And Dangerous”

Larimer County authorities are looking for a 15-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that left a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28 on a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins. They found a 28-year-old man who had been shot several times.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital. A search was then launched for the supect in the case, but he could not be found. Investigators identified the suspect as 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson.

He's described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. According to the post, a warrant has been issued for Pixley-Johnson for ''Attempted Murder First Degree (F2), Possession of Handgun by Juvenile (M2), and Aggravated Juvenile Offender (sentence enhancer)" according to the post.

Authorities say Pixley-Johnson is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous. Anyone seeing him should contact 911 immediately.

People with information are being asked to call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-221-6868.