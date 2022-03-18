Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see snow Sunday night through Tuesday, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says a widespread major storm is looking less likely.

"Confidence has significantly decreased with regard to the potential for significant winter storm impacts for Monday and Tuesday," the NWS said.

"While significant spread still exists in available model guidance with regard to the evolution of the storm system, models have trended toward a general consensus favoring (a more) southern storm track," the NWS added.

Forecasters say the northwestern extent of the snow may not even reach the area, but the overall predictability is very low, as this is a storm system that has not even developed yet.

"If the less likely solution of a more northern storm track eventually wins, more significant winter storm impacts would still be possible in our area," the NWS said.

