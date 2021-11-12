Cheyenne Mayor: We Need to Drive Carefully & Without Distractions

Reed Barrett

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working with Laramie County School District 1 to make sure tragedies like last Friday's fatal crash involving a McCormick Junior High student don't happen again.

Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when he was struck by a Ford Escape in the crosswalk in front of the school.

The teen was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

"Judy and I are heartbroken by the loss, and send our condolences and prayers to the family, McCormick students and staff, and those who knew and loved Makaili," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.

"I have met with the school district, police, and city engineer to understand the issues and learn what we can do," he added. "I do know we need to drive carefully and without distractions, especially in our school zones."

Police have yet to identify the driver who hit Evans due to ongoing investigation, but Captain David Janes says they hope to have a probable cause affidavit to the district attorney's office by next week.

"This will probably be one of those things where we just put everything we have in the affidavit and let Leigh Anne decide what she thinks fits best," said Janes.

"It really does look like it's going to be a horrible tragedy," he added. "When you're driving you're still responsible and you have to be safe, but God, just awful."

