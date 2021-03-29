Cheyenne NWS: 70+ MPH Winds Possible In Some Areas Monday

Beth Wood via Facebook

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of winds gusting to over 70 mph today in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The cities of Laramie and Cheyenne could see winds gusting to over 65 miles per hour.

The agency posted this statement on Monday morning:

''Widespread strong winds continue through midnight for the western Nebraska Panhandle and this evening for southeastern Wyoming. Various High Wind Warnings are in effect for the entire region. Please be aware of the timing and hazardous wind gusts throughout I-80, I-25 and local highways. Dangerous travel conditions are possible for light weight and high profile vehicles, including camping and travel trailers. Use extreme caution if traveling and check back for updates at weather.gov/cys.''