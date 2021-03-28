10 UW Track & Field members enter record books in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo., -- The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams competed in their second outdoor meet of the season at the Spank Blasing Invite hosted by CSU-Pueblo at the Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl on Friday and Saturday March 26th-27th.

A total of ten Cowboys and Cowgirls entered, or improved their place, in the UW all-time top-10 event lists on Friday and Saturday at the Spank Blasing Invite.

Kayla Stibley and Aubry Sanchez entered into the list at third and sixth place with their 11-5.25 and 10-11.50 marks in the Pole Vault. Freshman Kareem Mersal moved into a tie for 10th on the list last week, but moved up to No. 8 with his 24-9.25 performance in the Long Jump.

Kirk Unland stayed at No. 8 on the list in the Hammer but improved his mark to 206-3 on Friday night in the Hammer while Brandon McGuire entered the books with his 52.58 and a second place finish in the 400M Hurdles the No. 10 spot.

Sadie McMullen also entered the Cowgirls top-10 list with her performance in the Long Jump last week at the UNLV Spring Invitational. McMullen improved on that performance with a mark of 19-10.75 this weekend and moves up into No. 4 all-time with a second place finish.

Addison Henry breaks into the outdoor Shot Put event list with her throw of 47-7.5 at No. 9, joining her No. 7 mark on the indoor list.

Colton Paller took his second first-place finish in as many weeks in the Discus. Paller won the event with a throw of 184-8, which moves the Cowboy senior into the No. 8 spot on the UW all-time event top 10 list.

William Nolan, previously No. 9 in the Triple Jump on the list, moves up a spot to No. 8 with his first place finish and mark of 50-4. On the women’s side of the Triple Jump, Aumni Ashby took second place with a PR of 40-2.75 and moves up from fourth to a tie for third on the event top 10 list.

“It was a really good all-around meet from the Cowboys and Cowgirls. We had 10 new all-time top-10 performances which is amazing for any meet, but especially one so early in the season,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill. “We had a really nice day weather wise and the team took advantage of the favorable conditions. We are off to a good start but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done so we can be at our best in May at the MWC Championships.”

Unland and Hap Frketich set the tone for Wyoming on Friday night in the men’s Hammer. Unland took the first spot for the second week in a row for the Cowboys while Frketich took the second spot with a mark of 196-10, a personal best for the Cowboy senior.

Early on Saturday both the Cowboys and Cowgirls performed well in the top three of the 4x100 Relay. The Cowboys team of Nolan, Caige McComb, McGuire and Wyatt Moore took second for the men with a time of 41.47. The Cowgirls squad of Ashby, Camille Foster, Shayla Howell and Kiona Gibbs went 47.22 for third place at the meet.

Jasmyne Cooper improved on her 800M time from last week in Las Vegas, Nev., running a 2:13.06 and finishing in fourth place. Marie Doherty matched that fourth-place finish in the 400M Hurdles, as the Cowgirl ran a 1:04.58 in the event. Freshman Samuel Schneider set the standard for the Cowboys in the High Jump with his mark of 6-6.76. Schneider also finished in fourth place.

A one-two finish for the Cowboys in one of the final events of the day as Albert Steiner (9:22.77) and Seth Bruxvoort (9:36.19) took control of the 3000M Steeplechase on the men’s side.

COWBOYS

Hammer: 1. Kirk Unland 206-3 (No. 8 UW All-Time), 2. Hap Frketich 196-10

Long Jump: 1. Kareem Mersal 24-9.25 (No. 7 UW All-Time)

Discus: 1. Colton Paller 184-8 (No. 8 UW All-Time), 7. Nathan Reid 160-5, 10. Mikey DeRock 149-11

Steeplechase: 1. Albert Steiner 9:22.77, 2. Seth Bruxvoort 9:36.19 5. Phillip Henry 10:08.54

Triple Jump: 1. William Nolan 50-4 (No. 8 UW All-Time), 7. Reece Shannon 46-8.75,

4x100M Relay: 2. Nolan, McGuire, McComb, Moore 41.47

400M Hurdles: 2. Brandon McGuire 52.58 (No. 10 UW All-Time), 4. McCade Johnson 53.84

High Jump: 4. Samuel Schneider 6-6.75, 7. Hunter Brown 6-4.75, 12. Sage Coventry 6-2.75

5000M: 5. Chris Henry 14:22.03, 25. Josh Rodgers 15:26.01, 28. Connor Zydek 15:31.33

Shot Put: 5. Colton Paller 53-8.5, 11. Daniel Carrillo 47-9.50, 12. Mikey DeRock 47-6.50, 20. Nathan Reid 43-3.75

100M: 6. Wyatt Moore 10.90

4x400M Relay: 6. Engebretsen, Moore, Dahl, Coventry 3:24.66

110M Hurdles: 8. Caige McComb 14.76, 11. McCade Johnson 15.44, 15. Sage Coventry 15.76, 16. Bryson Engebretsen 15.79

Pole Vault: 8. Bryson Engebretsen 13-9.75

1500M: 13. Jerald Taylor 3:55.31, 25. Asefa Wetzel 3:58.39

200M: 17. Tyler Dahl 23.24, 18. Caige McComb 23.25

400M: 18. Tyler Dahl 51.71

COWGIRLS

Long Jump: 2. Sadie McMullen 19-10.75 (No. 4 UW All-Time)

Triple Jump: 2. Aumni Ashby 40-2.75 (T-No. 3 UW All-Time)

4x100M Relay: 3. Ashby, Foster, Howell, Gibbs 47.22

Shot Put: 4. Addison Henry 47-7.5 (No. 9 UW All-Time), 9. Jordan Christensen 42-8.75, 11. Mateya Mobley 39-6

800M: 4. Jasmyne Cooper 2:13.06, 9. Julia Kay O’Neil 2:16.58

400M Hurdles: 4. Marie Doherty 1:04.58

4x400M Relay: 4. Gibbs, Foster, Ramirez, Cooper 3:58.51

Javelin: 5. Ally Serbick 96-03

High Jump: 5. Anissa Warner 5-1

Pole Vault: 6. Kayla Stibley 11-5.25 (T-3 UW All-Time), 7. Aubry Sanchez 10-11.50 (No. 6 All-Time UW)

Discus: 6. Cosette Stellern 146-10, 18. Maddy Dedic 117-3

200M: 6. Kiona Gibbs 25.39, 33. Peri Hennigar 28.86, 35. Sabrina Shoopman 29.29,

100M: 8. Camille Foster 12.27, 15. Kiona Gibbs 12.60, 23. Peri Hennigar 12.93

400M: 9. Marie Doherty 1:00.18, 10. Jenae Ramirez 1:00.46, 17. Sabrina Shoopman 1:06.63

1500M: 18. Kaylee Kearse 4:42.86, 21. Michelle Renner 4:45.00, 31. McKenzi Davison 4:57.64, 39. Abigail Johnston 5:07.48

Wyoming is back at it next week at the Doug Max Invitational hosted by Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo., on Saturday April 3rd.

