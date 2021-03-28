Wyoming High School Softball Standings: March 28, 2021
The first high school softball games in state history are in the books.
Thanks to the weather, week one was canceled, so these are actually standings through two weeks of the season.
Teams are listed by their conference record first, and then by their overall record. If they are still tied, they are listed alphabetically.
WEST: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)
Kelly Walsh 2-0, 2-0
Cody 1-0
Natrona County 1-1, 1-1
Rock Springs 1-1, 1-1
Worland 0-1
Green River 0-2, 0-2
EAST: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)
Thunder Basin 3-1, 2-0
Campbell County 3-1, 1-1
Cheyenne Central 2-2, 1-1
Cheyenne South 0-0
Laramie 0-0
Wheatland 0-0
Cheyenne East 0-4, 0-2
