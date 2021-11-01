Cheyenne NWS: Continuing Snow Showers, Some Rain, Fog Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow showers, as well as some possible rain and foggy conditions, are likely to continue into Tuesday in southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Snow showers will continue to impact the area, creating a few slick spots on the roads at times. Rain may mix with snow by afternoon in the lower elevations as temperatures slowly rise above freezing. Patchy fog will be possible overnight tonight into Tuesday morning, with lingering snow showers possible."