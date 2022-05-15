Cheyenne NWS: Severe Storms With Hail, 60 MPH Winds Possible Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Tuesday.
Some of the storms could include hail and 60- mile-per-hour winds. The agency posted this statement on its website:
''SPC has issued a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms in portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle, with a general thunderstorm risk elsewhere. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to Tuesday! For more forecast information refer to weather.gov/CYS."
The weather is expected to turn colder later in the week, with a chance for rain and even some snow:
