Cheyenne Police Department Recognizes Outstanding Officers

The Cheyenne Police Department handed out awards to 70 CPD employees at its annual awards banquet on April 21.

A total of 80 awards were handed out to CPD employees, with a few people winning multiple awards. According to a release from the department:

“This is an opportunity to take a few moments and personally recognize the contributions that our employees make,” said Chief of Police, Mark Francisco. “We are extremely proud of their commitment and dedication to Cheyenne.” The Officer of the Year award was presented to Officer Hutchinson for demonstrating superior leadership and compassionate service to the citizens of Cheyenne. Throughout the year, Officer Hutchinson was recognized by members of the public for his professionalism and excellent communication skills. The Specialty Officer of the Year award was given to School Resource Officer (SRO) Horne for his work with school staff and students at East High School (EHS). Throughout the year, Officer Horne addressed the majority of the Safe2Tell tips at EHS. In 2020, East High School had 83 Safe2Tell tips to investigate compared to the next highest number of tips, 46. “Officer Horne communicates with students in the building, parking lot, at events, and in the classroom setting. He has an open-door policy and students seek him out to express concerns and to just talk,” said SRO Sgt. Gay. “Officer Horne listens to students and they understand he is here to help and support them.” Four officers; Officer Cover, Officer Smith, Officer Howe, Officer Peterson, were also presented the Lifesaving Award for saving a domestic violence victim.''