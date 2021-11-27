Cheyenne Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Cheyenne Police are investigating a Friday night shooting incident in East Cheyenne which sent a man to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

That's according to a CPD news release issued on Saturday afternoon.

According to the release, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when a man tried to enter a home in the area of the 3800 block of Greenway Street. Then suspect, a 51-year old Cheyenne man whose name has not been released, was ordered to leave the home several times by a 33-year-old occupant of the home, but the suspect refused to back off, continuing efforts to get inside.

The occupant, so far identified only as a 33-year-old Casper man, retrieved a firearm and shot at the suspect through the door. At that point, the alleged intruder fled the scene. He was later found by police at the Motel 6 at 1735 Westland Road, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for Treatment of his injuries. Police say the incident remained under investigation at the last report.

Monster Trucks Are Coming Back To Budweiser Events Center In April 2022

Filed Under: Cheyenne Police Department, Motel 6, Shooting
Categories: Articles, News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top