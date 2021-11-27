Cheyenne Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

Cheyenne Police are investigating a Friday night shooting incident in East Cheyenne which sent a man to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

That's according to a CPD news release issued on Saturday afternoon.

According to the release, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when a man tried to enter a home in the area of the 3800 block of Greenway Street. Then suspect, a 51-year old Cheyenne man whose name has not been released, was ordered to leave the home several times by a 33-year-old occupant of the home, but the suspect refused to back off, continuing efforts to get inside.

The occupant, so far identified only as a 33-year-old Casper man, retrieved a firearm and shot at the suspect through the door. At that point, the alleged intruder fled the scene. He was later found by police at the Motel 6 at 1735 Westland Road, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for Treatment of his injuries. Police say the incident remained under investigation at the last report.