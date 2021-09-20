Cheyenne Police: Runaway Teen Found, Safely Returned Home
UPDATE (9/20):
Cheyenne police say 17-year-old Gracie Steege has been located and returned home safely.
ORIGINAL STORY (9/18):
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teenager.
According to a department Facebook post, police are looking for 17-year-old Gracie Steege, also known as Hayden.
Steege is 5-foot-5, weighs 180 to 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing orange pants, and may have a cat with her.
Get our free mobile app
Anyone with information on Steege's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-50679.
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.