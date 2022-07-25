Wyoming Teen Killed After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming teen is dead after rolling his pickup south of Pine Haven late Thursday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened shortly before midnight near milepost 97 on Liberty Lane, just south of the intersection with Old Sundance Road.

The patrol says 17-year-old Gavin Reynolds was headed south on the gravel road when he went off the left side of the road, re-entered the road, overcorrected, went off the left side of the road again, and rolled his pickup.

Get our free mobile app

Reynolds, who was not wearing his seat belt, was fully ejected and died from his injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, but the agency did not say what factors may have contributed to the crash.

Of the 54 people killed on Wyoming's highways so far this year, 13, or 24.07%, have been teenagers.

READ MORE:

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

