The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Griffin Wagens-Newman.

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. He is described as stand 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Griffin is being asked to contact the dispatch center at 307-637-6525 and reference CPD Case number 21-22470.