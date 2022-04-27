Cheyenne Police Looking for Missing Teens

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say both girls have been located and are safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing teenage girls.

According to a department Facebook post, 13-year-old Danna Sanchez left school around 10 a.m. this (Wednesday) morning and is believed to be with 14-year-old Chloe Martin.

Sanchez is 5-foot, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a hoodie, and white crocks.

Martin is 5-foot-2, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair with purple streaks and blue eyes. She also has a nose piercing and a smiley face tattoo on her right hand.

She was last seen wearing a blue Rick and Morty shirt, black sweatpants, and blue Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

