UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 13-Year-Old Runaways Located

4:30 P.M. UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say both teens have been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are searching for two 13-year-old runaways.

According to a department Facebook post, Isaias Diaz and Miranda Pena were last seen Monday, May 17, before school.

Anyone with information on the two's whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Sekerka and reference case number 21-25316.

This isn't the first time Diaz has run away. Police say he also ran away on April 13.