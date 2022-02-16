UPDATE:
Cheyenne police say three teenage sisters who went missing Tuesday night have been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding three missing teenage sisters.
According to a department Facebook post, 14-year-old Natalia Medina, 13-year-old Amy Medina, and 14-year-old Neveah Medina (pictured above, from left to right) were last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a home near the 6700 block of Weaver Road.
Natalia is 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds, Amy is 5-foot-3 and weighs 100 pounds, and Neveah is 5-foot-2 and weighs 95 pounds. All three have brown hair and brown eyes, and Natalia wears glasses.
Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.
Popular Child Stars From Every Year
Below, Stacker
sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration
, Stacker
compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.
Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.