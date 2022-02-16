UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say three teenage sisters who went missing Tuesday night have been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding three missing teenage sisters.

According to a department Facebook post, 14-year-old Natalia Medina, 13-year-old Amy Medina, and 14-year-old Neveah Medina (pictured above, from left to right) were last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a home near the 6700 block of Weaver Road.

Natalia is 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds, Amy is 5-foot-3 and weighs 100 pounds, and Neveah is 5-foot-2 and weighs 95 pounds. All three have brown hair and brown eyes, and Natalia wears glasses.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.