Cowboys in the NFL: Week 4

LARAMIE -- Dress well, play well.

That's how the saying goes, right?

Logan Wilson entered Paul Brown Stadium last Thursday night with a white cowboy hat on. The lining of his jacket featured Steamboat logos -- lots of them -- ala Josh Allen at the 2018 NFL Draft.

See:

The part about playing well, yeah, the Casper product did that, too.

Wilson finished with a team-high 10 tackles and registered a quarterback sack at the expense of No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, in a 24-21 victory over the visiting Jaguars.

Wilson has recorded double-digit tackles in two straight games. He now has 40 tackles and three interceptions through the Bengals first four games. Both of those stats lead the team.

Andrew Wingard -- Safety -- Jacksonville Jaguars

In that same game in Cincinnati, former Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard racked up seven tackles from the Jags' secondary. The Colorado native played every defensive snap for Jacksonville in the 24-21 loss to the Bengals. He even played special teams, making the first tackle of the game. Wingard now has 28 tackles, a sack and an interception through four games.

Josh Allen -- Quarterback -- Buffalo Bills

A week after picking apart Washington at home, Josh Allen completed 20-of-29 passes for 248 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses in a 40-0 blanking of the visiting Houston Texans in rainy Orchard Park. Allen also added 41 rushing yards on just six attempts. The lone blemish on the day was an overthrow over the middle that was picked off by Lonnie Johnson Jr. Wyoming's former signal caller has completed 63.5% of his passes through four games, to go along with 1,055 passing yards and nine scores through the air.

Mike Purcell -- Defensive tackle -- Denver Broncos

This Denver native had his best outing of the young season Sunday, registering five tackles and a tackle for loss in a 23-7 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos first setback of the season. Mike Purcell, who played on Wyoming's defensive front from 2009-12, now has nine tackles and a stuff through three games.

Marcus Epps -- Safety -- Philadelphia Eagles

Despite battling a shoulder injury, Marcus Epps Sunday tallied two tackles in a 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The former Wyoming safety now has 11 tackles and a pass breakup through the Eagles first four games.

Jacob Hollister -- Tight end -- Jacksonville Jaguars

In his second game since being activated by the Jaguars, former Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister snagged one pass for five yards in a 24-21 loss in Cincinnati. Hollister, who spent the majority of training camp on the Buffalo Bills roster, now has three catches for 20 yards. Hollister played just 11 of Jacksonville's 56 offensive snaps on Thursday night.

Chase Roullier -- Center -- Washington Football Team

Taylor Heinike completed 23-of-33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdown Sunday in a 34-30 road win over the Atlanta Falcons. Washington's quarterback was sacked just once. Chase Roullier and the rest of his offensive line mates also paved the way for 122 rushing yards on just 28 carries. That's an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

Carl Granderson -- Defensive end -- New Orleans Saints

Starting at the right defensive end spot Sunday inside the Louisiana Superdome, Carl Granderson registered one tackle in a 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants. The Sacramento, Calif., product now has six tackles and a blocked kick through two games this season.

Tashaun Gipson -- Safety -- Chicago Bears (Missed second straight game with a hamstring injury)

Tanner Gentry -- Wide receiver -- Buffalo Bills (Currently on the practice squad)

Austin Fort -- Tight end -- Tennessee Titans (Currently on the practice squad)

Eddie Yarbrough -- Defensive end -- San Francisco 49ers (Currently on the practice squad)

Tyler Hall -- Defensive back -- Los Angeles Rams (Currently on the practice squad)

Rico Gafford -- Wide receiver -- Denver Broncos (Currently on the practice squad)

