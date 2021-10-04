It's no secret that Wyoming has some of the absolute rudest drivers in all of the U.S. There's been multiple reports claiming this. Not only does Wyoming have some of the rudest drivers in the country, but also some of the worst drivers in country, the most reckless drivers in the country, and we're also the worst state for teen drivers. All that and there is no traffic here whatsoever. We're among the states that have the least traffic in all the U.S.

Wyoming is known for having some of the absolute best commute times in their cities of any state throughout the U.S., if not, the best. However, we show up on several of these reports as being some of the worst, reckless, and rudest drivers in the country. Perhaps we're pretty spoiled and with all the wide open space throughout the state, we just get spoiled when it comes to driving in the bigger cities in Wyoming. But according to a recent report by Best Life, Wyoming has the 5th best traffic of any state.

The ranking of course factored in the interstate traffic throughout our state, and with that, here's what Best Life had to say about Wyoming traffic:

Wyoming is the last of the five states in the country that were found to have zero percent congestion on their interstates. And despite the fact that 76 percent of the state's interstate bridges are 50 years old or more, 76 percent of the bridges are considered to be in fair condition.

ZERO percent of congestion on our interstates. Hopefully that's something we can't be upset about. If you compare it to somewhere like California, who ranked as having the worst traffic in the country, they have 87 percent congestion on their interstates. To our south in Colorado, they have the 13th worst traffic, with 57 percent congestion. Only Vermont, South Dakota, Montana, and Alaska ranked ahead of Wyoming on the list as having the best traffic overall.

In comparison, we have plenty of luxuries on the roads here, Wyoming. Let's chill out on the road a little bit more and be safe out there. While there's not always going to be good drivers, at least there's not many of them to deal with on the road in general.

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming

- 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming,

15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming

- 15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming

Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy There are certain words or phrases that when you hear them it makes your skin crawl. We headed to social media and asked you to share what words or phrases drive you crazy when you hear them. Here's a collection of the top 12 from what you shared with us.

- Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy