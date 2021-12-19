Cheyenne Police Department

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's heal in identifying a man who allegedly shoplifted from the Cheyenne Target store on several occasions in recent weeks [See photo].

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

Police say the suspect is believed to have stolen items from the store multiple times between November 8 and December 15. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Officer Wiltjer at [307] 633-6684, reference case 21-67795.

