Cheyenne Post Six Reaches Another Title Game

Cheyenne blew out Laramie 16-0 on Wednesday to advance to the championship game on Friday at the ‘AA’ state baseball tournament in Laramie.

The Sixers also set a new program record for victories in a single season with 66.

Cheyenne (66-17-1) broke open a scoreless game with seven runs in the third inning. The Sixers had four hits and took advantage of two errors by the Rangers. After a run in the fifth made it 8-0, Cheyenne double their score in the seventh. The Sixers scored eight runs on five hits and two more Laramie errors. They sent 13 batters to the plate.

Kaden Anderson paced Cheyenne with three hits, which included two doubles. He drove in two runs, as well. Julian Romero and Zack Costopoulos added two hits and two RBI’s each.

Laramie (40-24) had just four hits, all singles.

Four Cheyenne pitchers combined on the shutout and had nine total strikeouts.

With the win, the Sixers clinched a spot in Friday’s championship game at 1 p.m.

In other action on Wednesday, Casper knocked out Sheridan with a 12-6 win. Evanston ousted Gillette, 3-1.

On Thursday, Laramie takes on Casper in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Cheyenne will play Evanston. If the Outlaws pull the upset, they will face the Laramie-Casper winner in an elimination game on Friday at 1 p.m. That would push the championship to 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Cowboy Field in Laramie.