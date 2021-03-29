WYDOT Plans I-80 Work Around Laramie

WYDOT recently announced that I-80 through Laramie is going to be a "cone zone" this summer as WYDOT and Reiman Corp. are scheduled to begin a construction project there on March 29, weather permitting.

Work will take place between the Third Street and Curtis Street interchanges (mile markers 310-313) in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. The crews will be replacing concrete slabs and placing a high-performance wearing course, as well as completing bridge rehabilitation work along multiple structures within the project area.

If you're driving on the interstate, expect lane closures, speed limit reductions, and construction activity near the highway.

Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.